Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACDVF traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.66.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $575.68 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

