Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.30.

Shares of AC traded up C$1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.14. 3,140,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.54. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

