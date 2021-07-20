Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AC. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.30.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:AC traded up C$1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,835. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.2520809 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.