Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
