Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after buying an additional 83,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.