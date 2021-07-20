Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.