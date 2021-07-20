Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years.

ALB stock traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.25. 58,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.83. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $192.77. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

