Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) & Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Head to Head Comparison

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Ameresco shares are held by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Ameresco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alberton Acquisition and Ameresco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameresco 0 0 11 0 3.00

Ameresco has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.32%. Given Ameresco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Ameresco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A Ameresco $1.03 billion 3.22 $54.05 million $1.18 54.92

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Ameresco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53% Ameresco 5.51% 12.44% 3.79%

Risk & Volatility

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameresco has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ameresco beats Alberton Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alberton Acquisition

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customers' facilities. The company's projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides integrated- photovoltaic (PV) and consulting, and enterprise energy management services; sells solar PV energy products and systems; and owns and operates a wind power project located in Ireland. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 130 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

