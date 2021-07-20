Alchemint Standards (SDS) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $100,822.78 and $17.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00094765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00136193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,600.45 or 0.99987639 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.