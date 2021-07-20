Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.94.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

