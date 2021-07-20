Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 219,963 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.72% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 11,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.