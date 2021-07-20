Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.02% of Alerus Financial worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 35.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 65,955 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alerus Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $482.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $62.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

