Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.69

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 17482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALFVY. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

