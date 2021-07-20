Algorand (ALGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $103.10 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $103.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032382 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00235781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00032250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,604,405,542 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,205,235 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

