Alien Worlds Tops One Day Volume of $147.26 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $138.33 million and approximately $147.26 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00097299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00137249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.22 or 0.99901625 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.