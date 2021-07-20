Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Update

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Align Technology news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,947 shares of company stock valued at $27,702,541 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 44,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $595.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

