Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANCUF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of ANCUF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

