Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,603 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

