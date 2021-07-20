ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $5,721.02 and $44.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00046158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00729004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

