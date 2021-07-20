All Sports (SOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.57 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $23.57 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012338 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.57 or 0.00753645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

