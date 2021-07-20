ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.27% of ALLETE worth $44,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ALLETE by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

