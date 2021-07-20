Alliance Global Partners Lowers Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Price Target to C$1.50

Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s previous close.

NEPT has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NEPT traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.01. 147,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,199. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.50. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.93 and a 52 week high of C$4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$168.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

