Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APYRF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 2,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.