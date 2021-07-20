Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 247,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.