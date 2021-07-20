Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $180.72

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.72 and last traded at $180.72, with a volume of 13749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $10,270,807. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

