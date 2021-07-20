Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $10.83 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00036740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00095341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00142113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.79 or 0.99790812 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

