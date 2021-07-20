Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Trading Up 0.3%

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) shares were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 60,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 20,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

About Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

