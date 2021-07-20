Alpha Impact Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $1,085.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00096895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00137018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,844.37 or 1.00103215 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

