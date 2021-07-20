Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $5,815,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 269,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

APT traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 5,174,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,809. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -1.62.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million.

Several analysts recently commented on APT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

