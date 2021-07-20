Alphabet (GOOGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $19.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $90 EPS for the current fiscal year and $98 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Alphabet stock opened at $2,491.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,411.77.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
