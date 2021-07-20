Alphabet (GOOGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $19.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alphabet to post $90 EPS for the current fiscal year and $98 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,491.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,411.77.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

