Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alphabet worth $2,129,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

Shares of GOOG traded up $39.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,624.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,426. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,659.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,480.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sergey Brin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $311,347.43. Insiders sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

