Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $20.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,605.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,426. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,480.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,527.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

