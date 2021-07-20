Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,950.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,520.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,491.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,411.77. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

