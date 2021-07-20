AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

ATGFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

ATGFF opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54. AltaGas has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $21.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

