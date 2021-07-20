Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $1,034,452.34 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,034,452.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $1,716,718.06.

On Thursday, June 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,933 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $1,255,579.67.

On Tuesday, June 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,709 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,280,493.73.

On Wednesday, May 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60.

On Monday, May 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 17,930 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,167,063.70.

On Wednesday, May 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,320.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.