Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 3,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 21,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile (NYSE:ATAQ)

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

