Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Trading Down 3.5%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

ACH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.45 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.