Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 454,762 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 454,762 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Western Digital worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

