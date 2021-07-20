Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 46,866 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,866 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.11% of Synchrony Financial worth $25,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYF opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.