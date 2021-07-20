Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.0% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $5,986,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN traded up $23.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,573.01. The company had a trading volume of 114,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,391.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

