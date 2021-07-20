Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Caxton Associates LP’s 6th Largest Position

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 451.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 88,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $273,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,551 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 46.7% during the first quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 124.9% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,563.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,391.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

