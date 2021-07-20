Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.1% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,549.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,391.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
