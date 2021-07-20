Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.1% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,549.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,391.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

