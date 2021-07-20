Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $19.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,529.84. 32,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,391.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

