Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $19.75 on Tuesday, hitting $3,529.84. 32,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,391.82.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.