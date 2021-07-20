Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of Amazon.com worth $2,510,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $23.42 on Tuesday, hitting $3,573.01. 114,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,391.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

