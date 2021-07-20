Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 659,473 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.11% of Amazon.com worth $17,305,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,563.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,391.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.