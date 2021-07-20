Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $27.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,522.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,391.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

