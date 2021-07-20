AMEPAY Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $25,546.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00140782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,729.99 or 0.99987515 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

