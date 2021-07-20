American Assets Trust (AAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, analysts expect American Assets Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

NYSE AAT opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 124.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $705,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.