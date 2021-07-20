American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

