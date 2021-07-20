American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Stock Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 156.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.68% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40.

